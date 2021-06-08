Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas reaches 100% vaccination threshold

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Las Vegas announced that it is the first gentlemen’s club in the world to reach the 100% vaccination threshold among its staff and entertainers.

Tuesday's announcement comes after Clark County commissioners allowed Las Vegas businesses to return to pre-COVID guidelines, and weeks after the club hosted a pop-up vaccination site in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District.

PREVIOUS: 'Pop-up' Vegas-area vaccine sites include Larry Flynt's Hustler Club

“Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas is proud to be the first gentlemen’s club in the world to achieve 100% vaccination levels among our staff and entertainers,” said Jason Mohney when asked about the milestone. “We are thrilled to be returning to business as usual and we look forward to welcoming our loyal patrons back to Las Vegas as we begin to roll out a roster of exciting summer-long programming.”

The club says its plans include an Independence Day blowout event featuring entertainment and a rooftop firework viewing party starting at 7:30 p.m. with more information available here.