LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Larry Flynt's Hustler Club is giving out COVID-19 vaccines this Friday.

The pop-up clinic is being hosted at the club between 4 and 7 p.m.

A similar clinic was hosted at a hustler's club in New Orleans this month.

Workers gave out free shots of liquor to those who got vaccinated.

No word if that perk will happen at the clinic here.