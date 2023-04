LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — WH Smith North America said their largest Welcome To Las Vegas Gift Shop is now open.

It's located at 63, which is the new 243,000-square-foot retail and hospitality center located between the Aria and the Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip.

The first floor is open to the public and they are the first business to open its doors at the new complex.

The company said the second floor will be opened later this summer.

This is their 29th Welcome To Las Vegas gift shop.