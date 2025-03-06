Largest Las Vegas Medical District renovation to bring $3.6B economic impact, city says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Progress for the Las Vegas Medical District!

On Wednesday, Las Vegas city councilmembers recognized University Medical Center for the $65 million investment in expanding clinical care, research and training.

This investment marks the largest renovation project in the hospital's 93-year history. The chairman of UMC Hospital said this investment is only the start of improving the state of healthcare across Southern Nevada.

"I think the reason it's gonna be so great is that like Las Vegas has made a difference in the world of entertainment by taking what a lot of people thought years ago was a bad habit called gambling, and it truly changed the world of entertainment — around the world I believe. That we can and will do the same in healthcare," he said.

According to the city, the Medical District will generate $3.6 billion of combined economic impact.