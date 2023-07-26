'Larger-than-life' F1 LED screen frame up on the roof of Paddock building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 posted an update on its Paddock building for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The racing giant posted on Twitter that the frame for their F1 LED screen is up and that it's "one step closer to completion."

In early June, KTNV's Joe Moeller spoke to a project manager who said the site was 70 percent complete.

The building is 300,000 square feet, where the race begins and ends. Officials say it will store cars. When KTNV previewed the site, there were 13 garages and three bays.

The building is also said to have VIP suites and rooftop viewing areas to overlook the Las Vegas Strip.

Renee Wilm, the CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, told KTNV in June, "we have this incredible building we will be activating on a year-round basis."

The race is set to start with practices on Nov. 16 with the race on the 18th.