Large gatherings could return to Las Vegas at full capacity starting on June 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak says he wants every Nevada county back at 100% capacity by June 1, but what about large gatherings?

Clark County officials have confirmed to 13 Action News that county commissioners are working toward the goal of having everything open at 100% capacity by June 1, including large gatherings like sporting events and concerts.

RELATED: UFC 264 McGregor, Poirier scheduled for T-Mobile Arena at full capacity, Dana White says

It's been over a year since T-Mobile Arena was at full capacity, either for a concert or sporting event. But, a county official told 13 Action News that county commissioners, the Nevada Business and Industry Department, and the Southern Nevada Health District are working with the Vegas Golden Knights to host crowds at 100% capacity at T-Mobile Arena by June 1.

UFC President, Dana White, made headlines overnight after he released a video saying he wants to host an upcoming UFC event at full capacity at T-Mobile Arena in July.

"I am so happy to finally be able to say that Vegas is back. This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business. And on July 10, UFC 264 will be at T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas at 100% capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans..." said White in the video posted on social media.

13 Action News has since learned that the UFC would need to get approval from the Nevada Athletic Commission to host fans for that event. No word on whether the UFC has already received that permission, but White says tickets for UFC 264 go on sale this week.

All other concerts and sporting events will still have to submit a safety plan. But starting on May 1, that plan will have to be approved by Clark County. The county released a five-page enforcement plan for large gatherings on Tuesday night. Those events can get approval anywhere from 4-6 months in advance and could be at 100% capacity with less than 6 feet of social distancing. It all depends on the number of COVID cases and tests being done in Clark County each week, the county's test positivity rate, and the percentage of people in Clark County who have been vaccinated.

All of these events would have assigned seating and masks would be mandatory.

This safety plan is just a proposal from Clark County at this point. It will be debated by county commissioners on Tuesday.

If you'd like to read Clark County's full proposed local mitigation and enforcement plan, click this link.