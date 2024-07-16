Landscape rebates decrease for HOAs, businesses, multifamily properties in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) announced on Tuesday that landscaping rebates will be decreasing in 2025 for homeowners associations, businesses, and multifamily properties.

The Water Smart Landscapes Rebate is a program that pays properties to convert their lawns to water-efficient landscaping as part of water conservation efforts.

For non-single-family (non-SFR) properties, the rebate pays $3 per square foot of grass that is replaced with desert landscaping up to the first 10,000 square feet converted. The rebate then pays $1.50 per square foot of grass replaced after that.

But starting January 1, 2025, the rebate reduces.

Non-SFRs will see their rebate for non-functional grass conversions reduced to $2 per square foot of grass replaced for the first 10,000 square feet, and then $1 per square foot thereafter.

SNWA did not announce changes to single-family residential property rebates, but homeowners still need to complete any conversion projects in 2024.

Non-SFRs are still able to utilize the rebate program now, but projects must be finished by December 31, 2024.

SNWA said an approaching state-mandated deadline to remove nonfunctional grass in Las Vegas led to this change — stating that by January 1, 2027, Nevada can no longer use water from the Colorado River to irrigate decorative grass.

The agency said the conservation law is expected to save 9.5 billion gallons of water annually in Southern Nevada.