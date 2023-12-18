Land management officials asking for feedback on proposed Henderson fire station, park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Bureau of Land Management officials are asking for the public's feedback on a proposal to develop public land in Henderson.
According to a press release, City of Henderson officials have proposed developing 80 acres of public land at Bermuda Road and Larson Lane and turning it into a community park and fire station complex.
The community park would include:
- Several multi-use fields
- Outdoor track
- Events plaza
- Recreation center
- Tennis and pickleball courts
- Field house with a gym, basketball, and volleyball courts
- Skate park
- Multi-use recreation center with indoor, outdoor aquatics areas
- Playgrounds
- Splash pad
- Restrooms
- Storage areas
- Concession space
- Picnic areas
- Activity areas
- Parking garage
- Bus parking
- Irrigation system
- Utility services
- Maintenance site
The proposed fire station, which would be Henderson Fire Station 92, would be 12,000 square feet and include four apparatus bays, 14 dorms, seven bathrooms, and other spaces to support 24-hour staffing.
According to land management officials, the public has until Feb. 1, 2024 to weigh in on the proposal. They add written comments can be faxed to 702-515-5010 or mailed to the following address:
Las Vegas Field Office
Assistant Field Manager
4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive
Las Vegas, NV, 89130
