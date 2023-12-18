Land management officials asking for feedback on proposed Henderson fire station, park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Bureau of Land Management officials are asking for the public's feedback on a proposal to develop public land in Henderson.

According to a press release, City of Henderson officials have proposed developing 80 acres of public land at Bermuda Road and Larson Lane and turning it into a community park and fire station complex.

The community park would include:



Several multi-use fields

Outdoor track

Events plaza

Recreation center

Tennis and pickleball courts

Field house with a gym, basketball, and volleyball courts

Skate park

Multi-use recreation center with indoor, outdoor aquatics areas

Playgrounds

Splash pad

Restrooms

Storage areas

Concession space

Picnic areas

Activity areas

Parking garage

Bus parking

Irrigation system

Utility services

Maintenance site

The proposed fire station, which would be Henderson Fire Station 92, would be 12,000 square feet and include four apparatus bays, 14 dorms, seven bathrooms, and other spaces to support 24-hour staffing.

According to land management officials, the public has until Feb. 1, 2024 to weigh in on the proposal. They add written comments can be faxed to 702-515-5010 or mailed to the following address:

Las Vegas Field Office

Assistant Field Manager

4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive

Las Vegas, NV, 89130

You can learn more here.