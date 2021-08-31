Lamping Elementary is back in school after closing due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 17th, Lamping Elementary students had to go back to school from home and behind a computer screen after multiple positive COVID-19 cases were reported from students and staff.

Now the kids are back after 10 days at home and happy to be around friends.

Olivia, a 3rd grader at Lamping told us: "My name is olivia and I’m in 3rd grade. The first day back to school was good! I hated it when it was on online because you had to do like 10 test."

Parents are happy too but they question why CCSD (Clark County School District) is leaving them in the dark about COVID-19 cases.

Shelley Irons, Olivia's parent said: "They need to tell us as parents because it’s our right to know how many kids have COVID or if there are really cases and who was exposed. We don’t need to know the names. That’s personal information we can’t get but we need to know what are the numbers. They’re not telling us. They’re just saying COVID issues."

The switching and back and forth between in-person and distanced learning has taken a toll on some students

"They went one or two days and then boom they’re out again. It was hard on the kids. Not only with academics but it’s hard emotionally. It’s hard mentally and they really need to be around other kids," says Irons.

As of August 29th, CCSD has reported a little under 1500 cases district wide and less than 10 cases at Lamping Elementary. However, parents say the website where you check these numbers are confusing.

Lamping Elementary PTA president and parent Justin Weathersbee explained: "I think there is a disparage between the school closing and the site getting updated. I think that process could probably be fixed."

Still, he praised Lamping Elementary administrative staff for how they handled it.

"It’s an abrupt thing. I think the kiddos suffer the most but our administration and our staff was prepared for it."

We reached out to CCSD and they told us that they will continue to follow CDC guidelines and the Southern Nevada Health District. As for parents, the school district is asking to make sure you’re doing health checks with your children and keep them home if they are showing any symptoms.