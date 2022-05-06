Watch
Lake Mead’s Echo Bay launch ramp closing

Posted at 3:53 PM, May 06, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lake Mead’s Echo Bay launch is closing on May 11 following a rapid decline in water levels and topography constraints.

The closing was announced on the Lake Mead National Facebook and further states that the closure will be indefinite pending relocation.

Boaters will still have access to Lake Mead from Hemenway Harbor alongside access points on Lake Mohave.

