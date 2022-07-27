Lake Mead visitors concerned after discovery of third set of human remains

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — As water levels at Lake Mead continue to drop, items continue to pop up. But as more human remains are found, visitors to the lake say they are concerned.

"It is alarming, I’ll probably keep an eye out," said Dena Kotka from Golden Valley. "With it being low I suppose there are other obstacles I will have to keep an eye out for too."

Visitors like Kotka say it is a little strange swimming in the water where these discoveries are being made.

The National Park Service says more are possible, and locals are not surprised.

"A few weeks ago there was a barrel that popped up," said Lisa Duncan. "There was about four of us who hiked up the hill to see what was in it, it was empty."

Investigators are continuing to work on the identities of the remains that were found.

The people who discovered the remains reported it to the National Park Service. Officials told KTNV that is the right thing to do. They say they quickly set a perimeter and began an investigation.

The park service reminds everyone that searching for remains is illegal.