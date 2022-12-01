Lake Mead to host boat access meetings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the water level continues to drop, the future of boat ramps at Lake Mead is uncertain.

Come next week the National Park Service will host several meetings and they want the public’s input.

The Lake Mead National Recreation area is looking for input on an environmental assessment and sustainability plan for the lake in 2023.

The park service will host the meetings to discuss dire water level problems including the possibility of restricting water access to five marinas including Callville Bay, Hemenway Harbor, Temple Bar, Echo Bay, and South Cove.

The park service has ideas on the table, some options could impact or stop ramp extensions and concession operations altogether.

The meeting details are as follows: