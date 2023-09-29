Lake Mead official: Changes coming to deadliest park in America

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is a startling number, more than two dozen people have died at Lake Mead this year.

Thursday, Lake Mead Recreation Area Leaders discussed how to prevent fatalities from happening at the national park.

Leaders also provided updates about Lake Mead's volunteer program and the number of people visiting.

Superintendent Mike Gauthier says while it's important to make sure Lake Mead is a welcoming place, the major priority is making Lake Mead safer.

"With the 25-26 fatalities that we have had this year we have had the highest amount of fatalities in the whole park service. You are going to see our work force start to address this in the coming years and start to change the course of this battleship so to speak. We should not be a park where so many people die...a place to commit suicide."

Gauthier said another goal is the removal of abandoned items across the area.

Lake Mead Recreational Area will host another check in meeting in January.