LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.

This is a great opportunity for individuals who enjoy outdoor work and aren't afraid to get their hands dirty with tasks such as landscaping and maintenance.

The application period closes on January 10, 2023, or when 125 applicants have been reached, whichever comes first.

To apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.