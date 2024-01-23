Watch Now
Lake Mead National Recreation Area looking for volunteers

Lake Mead litter cleanup
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 13:48:38-05

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Park rangers are looking for volunteers to help the Lake Mead National Recreation Area look its absolute best.

They're hosting several events over the next couple of months. You can see the events listed below.

  • Feb. 24, March 2, March 7 - Sahara Mustard Weed Removal
  • March 9 - Great American Cleanup at Lake Mead
  • March 16 - Great American Cleanup at Lake Mohave
  • April 6, April 11 - Native Seed Collection
  • April 13 - Visitor Center Beautification
  • April 20 - Earth Day Litter Cleanup
  • May 4 - Join Hands Day Litter Cleanup
  • June 1 - Katherine Landing Litter Cleanup

Registration is required for all events. To register, you can email LAKE_volunteer_coordinator@nps.gov or call 702-293-8711. For more information, you can also click here.

