Lake Mead National Recreation Area looking for volunteers

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Park rangers are looking for volunteers to help the Lake Mead National Recreation Area look its absolute best.

They're hosting several events over the next couple of months. You can see the events listed below.



Feb. 24, March 2, March 7 - Sahara Mustard Weed Removal

March 9 - Great American Cleanup at Lake Mead

March 16 - Great American Cleanup at Lake Mohave

April 6, April 11 - Native Seed Collection

April 13 - Visitor Center Beautification

April 20 - Earth Day Litter Cleanup

May 4 - Join Hands Day Litter Cleanup

June 1 - Katherine Landing Litter Cleanup

Registration is required for all events. To register, you can email LAKE_volunteer_coordinator@nps.gov or call 702-293-8711. For more information, you can also click here.