Lake Mead Mohave Adventures planning $10 million in renovations

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Several areas around the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are getting upgrades.

On Wednesday, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures announced they have signed a new 25-year lease to continue operating Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina. As part of the lease, they also have a redevelopment plan that will feature $10 million in improvements to existing facilities and adding new amenities.

In the marina, the plan is to add 46 covered slips and add covers to 74 existing slips. They will also install a 400-foot-long courtesy dock for boats to tie up along the south end of the North Beach swimming area. The fueling dock will also have an overhead cover installed.

The plan also includes converting 6,000 square feet of land into 250 storage locations for boats, which will be about 60 feet long and 15 feet wide. The current RV park will be redesigned to accommodate larger RVs with side pop-outs. Officials are also planting desert vegetation that will grow and provide shade in the future.

The employee housing area and all 24 motel rooms will be remodeled. The employee dorms and house will have new flooring, bathrooms, furniture, water-efficient fixtures, and energy-efficient lighting. They're also adding six new mobile housing units. For the motel rooms, the rooms will upgraded to have larger bathrooms and new flooring. The portico and covered walkway is coming back and electronic key card locks are being added to all room doors.

The current café is being expanded into a pub and a 15-foot-wide covered outdoor patio area will be built at the retail store.

According to company officials, they will also install 20 rental cabanas at the new Ski Cover private beach area. An ADA-compliant fishing dock will be added along with an ADA-compliant Mobi-mat so more guests can access the fishing pier. They are also adding Level II electric vehicle charging stations in the public parking area.

"As one of the best-kept secrets in Southern Nevada, we are elated to launch a new, elevated experience at Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina with this long-term redevelopment plan," Chad Taylor, director of marketing and guest experience, said. "This transformation is a testament to our passion for creating best-in-class experiences for our guests and premier employment opportunities for our dedicated team members."

As of Wednesday, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures officials haven't laid out the timeline for when these projects will break ground, how long it will take to complete them, or when they would open.