Lake Mead levels are projected to drop lower at the end of August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Twenty-four-month projects predict that water levels at Lake Mead will be at 1,019 feet in August 2023 and 1,013 feet in July 2024 according to a press release.

National Park Service in tandem with the Bureau of Reclamation released the updated levels via their Bi-Weekly Operations Update.

According to the update released on Wednesday, the current water elevation at Lake Mead is 1,042.38’. At the end of the month, the elevation is predicted to drop to 1,042.35’.

The National Park Service encourages the public to be wary of wet silt/mud in newly exposed shorelines.

Additionally, those that see an animal trapped in the mud are urged to contact the non-emergency dispatch number with the location at (702) 293-8998. For cars stuck in the mud, call Southern Nevada Off Road Recovery (SNORR) at (702) 706-2330, or send a message in Facebook Messenger @snorr702. For a person is stuck in the mud and needs help or there is an emergency, call the Lake Mead emergency dispatch number: (702) 293-8932.

Also in the update were descriptions of completed and ongoing roadwork alongside other updates. The updates provided by the National Park Service in full can be seen below.

Road Work

Completed:

8/2-8/3 (Tuesday-Wednesday) – Temple Bar Road and the River Mountains Loop Trail crews removed debris.



and the crews removed debris. 8/4 (Thursday) – Cottonwood Cove 6 and 9-mile road grading.



6 and 9-mile road grading. 8/10 & 8/12 (Wednesday & Friday) - Pearce Ferry sustained repeated damage from monsoons but repairs were completed to allow all visitors and boats out of the area.



sustained repeated damage from monsoons but repairs were completed to allow all visitors and boats out of the area. 8/11(Thursday) – Post-monsoon maintenance on Powerline Road and Cottonwood Cove 6-mile through 9-mile Cove Roads



and Cottonwood Cove 8/13 (Saturday) – Temple Bar Road was closed on 8/12 due to storm damage, the crew had it re-opened by 9 a.m. on 8/13.



was closed on 8/12 due to storm damage, the crew had it re-opened by 9 a.m. on 8/13. 8/16 (Tuesday) – Crews repaired damaged road signs on Lake Shore Drive.



Ongoing:

8/17 (Wednesday) – Re-grading Cottonwood Cove 6-mile through 9-mile Cove Roads damaged by monsoons.



damaged by monsoons. 8/16 – 8/17 (Tuesday and Wednesday) – Re-cleaning River Mountains Loop Trail due to monsoons.



8/18 – Traffic counter installation at Gold Strike Canyon Access Road and Willow Beach Entrance Station.



General – Monsoon road clearing – as needed following area storms. Roads that typically need flood clearing include Willow Beach, Temple Bar, Cottonwood and Pearce Ferry.

Marinas/Ramps/Harbors

Completed:

8/15 (Monday) – Hemenway Harbor launch ramp - Water levels rose following the flooding rains over the weekend. The Hemenway Harbor boat ramp and courtesy dock was adjusted to account for the elevation increase.



- Water levels rose following the flooding rains over the weekend. The Hemenway Harbor boat ramp and courtesy dock was adjusted to account for the elevation increase. 8/16 (Tuesday) – Crews repaired the damaged Hemenway launch ramp sign.

Looking Ahead:

(Dates and times are approximate and may be adjusted due to inclement weather, staff or mechanical issues.)

8/17 (Wednesday) – Hemenway Harbor launch ramp’s previously scheduled work has been delayed and the ramp will be open.



previously scheduled work has been delayed and the ramp will be open. 8/31 (Wednesday) - Hemenway Harbor launch ramp will be closed to adjust pipe mat between 4 a.m. to early afternoon. No boats will be able to exit or enter during closure.

Concessionaires