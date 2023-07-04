Lake Mead kayak business owner, Congresswoman Titus talk water levels, conservation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lot of people are heading to the lake to cool off and thanks to a wet winter, the lake is slowly rising, but we are far from breathing a sigh of relief regarding water resources in the valley.

One outdoor business is rising to the challenge. We talked with a former nightlife worker who not only built a business during the pandemic, but is giving back to a worthy cause.

Cameron Siskowic calls it a magical 11-mile stretch, where the currency for hard work is heavenly hot springs and relaxing views.

However, a persistent drought and overuse of the Colorado River water system created long-term uncertainty for the Adventure Child tour company.

"Leave it to me, a former bonehead football player, to start a kayak company in a river that's evaporating," says Aventure Child Founder Cameron Siskowic.

But more than his own business, he's worried about the water at Lake Mead which helps generate enough electricity at the Hoover Dam to serve 1.3 million people a year across Arizona, California and Nevada.

It is one of the reasons why Siskowic is so passionate about raising awareness about low water levels at Lake Mead and the importance of conservation.

"Vegas is actually leading everybody right now, but if the other states, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, California don't get on board with what we're doing, there's not going to be enough water for everybody," said Siskowic.

Nevada's congressional delegation continues to fight for millions of dollars every year to help raise water levels at Lake Mead.

"Water is the source of our growth, of our survival, we've got to do everything we can to conserve it, protect it, keep it not only in good amount, but also in good quality and these funds will do that,' said Congresswoman Dina Titus.

Siskowic is trying to do his part; his company may be new, but he says the plan is to commit to 10% of his total net profits to two charities: Inspiring Children's Foundation and Save the Colorado.

It's focused on fighting what it considers irresponsible water projects and adapting to climate change.

"There's just a lot of really cool things to do in the Las Vegas area and it's just really important especially a lot of us in the nightlife or part of the industry to get out here and reset and appreciate the world. Be inspired by something other than the drinking, the gambling or the partying," Siskowick said.