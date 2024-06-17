Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club beating the heat by hitting the water

HENDERSON (KTNV) — "The water’s nice. I haven't flipped before, but I heard that it's like a little cool down."

Trinity McSwean, along with several others, rows five days a week as part of the Lake Las Vegas Row Club.

"I have been rowing for about six years now," McSwean said. "It’s a sport for people of any age. We've got people that have been rowing for 20 to 30 years. It’s a sport that is very good for the body."

During the summer months, receiving that daily dose of Vitamin D is important.

Head Coach Jim Andersen says they "beat the heat" by rowing in the morning.

"The air is cooler in the morning. The sun is just coming up. Tt turns out to be a beautiful time to row. By 8:00 to 9:00 [a.m.], the sun is just coming up and we head back to work," Andersen said.

He says they welcome all ages and first-timers.

"The hardest part is being scared to try it," Andersen said. "It's a complex sport. But once you get into it and you learn the basics, you can pick it up as a competitive sport or keep rowing and getting better and better."

For more information about the Lake Las Vegas Rowing club, you can visit their website by clicking here.