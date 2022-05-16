Laguna Woods church gunman may have ties to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The LA Times is reporting the gunman who police say shot six people inside a California church is from Las Vegas.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department told the LA Times the 68-year-old man is in custody. He’s not from the Orange County area, according to police, and it’s not clear what connection he had to the church.

13 Action News is working on independently confirming that information.

Police say the gunman shot six people inside Grarce Presbyterian Church on Sunday. The church is located in the city of Laguna Woods, Calif.

One person died and five others were injured, police said.

Witnesses told the LA Times the pastor hit the gunman with a chair when he paused to reload his gun.

“We believe a group of churchgoers detained him and hog tied his legs with an extension cord and confiscated at least two weapons from him. He was detained when deputies arrived. That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities,” said Undersheriff Jeff Hallock with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

There were dozens of people inside the church at the time of the shooting. Police are interviewing them as they continue the investigation.