Labor Day weekend travel is up across the country. Here's how things look at Harry Reid airport.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Travel this Labor Day weekend is up 9% from last year.

TSA has screened more than 7 million people at airports across the country since last Friday for Labor Day travel, and they're expecting that number to more than double by the end of the recorded holiday.

We reached out to officials at Harry Reid airport to get a sense of how many travelers they've seen over the holiday. TSA said they expected to screen more than 17 million people between last Thursday and this Wednesday.

TSA also said that while they haven't broken any top-10 travel day records so far, they did screen 2.9 million people across the country on Friday alone.

Monday is also expected to be a heavy travel day as people return home, but travelers we spoke to, visitors and locals alike, said it felt like business as usual.

"It's pretty busy when I pick people up, you know, tourists traveling back and forth, but now I just can't believe how dead it is," said local Leo.

"It definitely looked busy to us, but not chaotic, I guess," said traveler Kennady Briggs. "It's slower than I expected maybe here, too,"

There are still two days left of the Labor Day travel period that TSA is measuring, and they say they expect passenger volume to be 8.5% higher than last year during this same time.

There are still dozens of flights expected to depart and arrive at Harry Reid. Any delays or cancellations can be found here.