Kylie Minogue's Las Vegas residency extended due to high demand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you missed your chance to get Kylie Minogue tickets, you're in luck. The Voltaire theater at Venetian will now offer 10 more shows than initially planned.
After high demand and ticketing issues during the first round of sales, representatives for the theater have announced Monday that the additional shows will go on sale starting Thursday, August 17.
"Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Minogue at the forefront following her smash hit 'Padam Padam' and upcoming 'Tension' album release," said Venetian reps.
The new dates span from December 15 to May 4.
- Friday, December 15, 2023
- Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Friday, March 8, 2024
- Saturday, March 9, 2024
- Friday, March 15, 2024
- Saturday March 16, 2024
- Friday April 26, 2024
- Saturday April 27, 2024
- Friday May 3, 2024
- Saturday May 4, 2024
The new ticket sales kick off at 7 a.m. PT on August 17 on Ticketmaster.