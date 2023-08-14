Kylie Minogue's Las Vegas residency extended due to high demand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you missed your chance to get Kylie Minogue tickets, you're in luck. The Voltaire theater at Venetian will now offer 10 more shows than initially planned.

After high demand and ticketing issues during the first round of sales, representatives for the theater have announced Monday that the additional shows will go on sale starting Thursday, August 17.

"Voltaire will usher in a new destination nightlife scene with Minogue at the forefront following her smash hit 'Padam Padam' and upcoming 'Tension' album release," said Venetian reps.

The new dates span from December 15 to May 4.



Friday, December 15, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Friday, March 8, 2024

Saturday, March 9, 2024

Friday, March 15, 2024

Saturday March 16, 2024

Friday April 26, 2024

Saturday April 27, 2024

Friday May 3, 2024

Saturday May 4, 2024

The new ticket sales kick off at 7 a.m. PT on August 17 on Ticketmaster.