KTNV 13 Action News earns 8 regional Emmy nominations in 2022

Posted at 8:30 PM, May 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV 13 Action News earned 8 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences - Pacific Southwest Regional Emmy Award nominations with various newscasts earning recognition. The nominations included: Newscast – Morning/Daytime – Larger Markets Yes, Kids go to School in Vegas, Kalyna Astrinos, Crystal Webb, Dave Courvoisier, Zora Asberry, Noemi Barajas, KTNV Overall Excellence KTNV Overall Excellence: Home is Las Vegas, Chris Way, KTNV

Investigative-News-Single Report/ Multiple Reports Animal Foundation: A Shelter in Crisis, Darcy Spears, KTNV RELATED STORY: 13 Investigates allegations of pets in peril at The Animal Foundation: Watch the full series here Military-News Veteran’s Voice, Kalyna Astrinos, Noemi Barajas, Ramiro Cabrera, KTNV RELATED: Paralyzed Veterans of America donates Christmas stockings, food to Las Vegas area veterans in need Promotion-News Promotion-Image (Single Spot) Home is Las Vegas, Ramiro Cabrera, Darko Nikolich, Larry Watzman, KTNV Talent – Anchor – News Come on baby! Third time’s a charm, Kalyna Astrinos, KTNV Talent – Anchor- Weather Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom Composite, Dani Beckstrom, KTNV Video Journalist – No Production Time Limit Frances and Roberta, Leah Pezzetti, KTNV

