'Know Before You Go' campaign about bike safety launching in Las Vegas

Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 21:17:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — May is National Bike Month, and with a cycling boom underway in Clark County, today, Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition announces the launch of “Ride Safe: Know Before You Go,” an education program targeting new and existing cyclists.

The second component of a three-part safety campaign rolling out in 2021, Ride Safe identifies five critical points of cyclist safety: Protect Your Head, Be Visible, Pick Bike-Friendly Routes, Be Predictable, and Ride Defensively.

For more information, visit snvbc.org/ridesafe.

