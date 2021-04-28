'Know Before You Go' campaign about bike safety launching in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — May is National Bike Month, and with a cycling boom underway in Clark County, today, Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition announces the launch of “Ride Safe: Know Before You Go,” an education program targeting new and existing cyclists.

The second component of a three-part safety campaign rolling out in 2021, Ride Safe identifies five critical points of cyclist safety: Protect Your Head, Be Visible, Pick Bike-Friendly Routes, Be Predictable, and Ride Defensively.

For more information, visit snvbc.org/ridesafe.