Kingman man recovering in Las Vegas hospital after being shot in the head

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Arizona man is recovering at a Las Vegas hospital after being shot in the head.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Tuesday night. Police said they received a call around 8 p.m. that a man had been shot and a suspect ran away from the scene, which was a home in the 3600 block of Northfield Ave.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man who was been shot in the head. He was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center and later flown to Las Vegas to be treated. At last check, he is in critical condition.

After speaking with several witnesses, detectives said the man had gotten into an argument with a 17-year-old juvenile. When the argument escalated, the teen pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Deputies were able to locate the 17-year-old who has been arrested and booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center. They were later transferred to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility and is facing several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.