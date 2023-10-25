Kingman man arrested after shooting at firefighters

KINGMAN (KTNV) — A Kingman, Arizona man has been arrested and is facing charges after shooting at firefighters who were responding to a medical call.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Sunday at 11:53 a.m.

Authorities said they received a call asking for medical assistance from a home in the 3700 block of John L. Avenue. At 12:05 p.m., deputies said shots had been fired at fire personnel. However, they were able to retreat to safety and they weren't hurt.

Deputies on the scene said the shooter was identified as 66-year-old Steven Charles Willard. Whenever deputies arrived on the scene, they began asking Willard to come out of the house, which led to a standoff that lasted for about an hour. That's when authorities said Willard came out of the house.

Court records state Willard isn't allowed to have weapons due to prior felony convictions.

He has been arrested and is facing several charges including attempted murder, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.