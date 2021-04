LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What's Easter without an egg hunt.

Today, the Downtown Container Park joined the timeless tradition with new technology offering a touchless egg hunt experience.

It all started with an app.

Participants checked in on the app then had an hour to explore the park and find the eggs.

Eggs were collected by scanning the QR code on each egg.

The codes scanned were turned into prizes when the hunt was over.

The event also included music, giveaways, raffles, and the Easter bunny.