LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Singer-Songwriter Kenny Loggins wrapped up his one-night-only show at the Encore theater at the Wynn last night

On his book tour, Loggins says the unique show will be a blend between a book tour and concert, where Loggins performed some of his greatest hits.

The book is titled "Still Alright", is a play-on-words from his hit song "I'm Alright" from the movie 80's classic, "Caddyshack".

In his new book, fans can expect to hear a slew of stories that take Kenny Loggins fans behind the curtains and into his life and career as a famous singer/songwriter and guitarist.

Kenny Loggins began executing the book during the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic in 2020, but says he'd been writing chapters for decades.

"Ironically, I didn't really write much of it during 2020, but I was definitely cooking it," said Loggins.

"I wanted to bring in the memories that connected to the songs I'd written so that I could see, and therefore, we could all see how that process is, how far that process really goes back. What influences the making of a song? What influences the perspective of a songwriter?"

When asked about how he landed the gig contributing to the sound track for "Top Gun", he said, "I had written for a scene that I thought nobody else would write for, which was the volleyball scene in the middle of the movie. Peter Wolf and I wrote a song called "Playing with the boys".

That song, along with Danger Zone, would later set the tone for Loggins successful career making soundtracks

"In the process of recording that song. I got a call from Giorgio (Moroder - Songwriter) in his office and they said, are you available to sing? Because, the act we had singing dropped out last week and we've got to dub the song into the movie tomorrow. So, I said, well, you know, is it up-tempo or a ballad? And they said, it's up tempo, it rocks. So, I said, 'Let's do it!'"

Danger Zone has made an appearance in more than just Top Gun, many fans may have seen the song make an appearance in the animated show, "Archer".

"Archer really brought it back first. That's for sure. You know, "Danger Zoneeee" it's like a classic metaphor for, you know, him to be hassling everybody on the show, and I think that was part of why the song lived. Then, it got mentioned in "Family Guy,", and it got mentioned in the "Simpson's". "

During his recording of Danger Zone, Loggins said he drew some inspiration from Tina Turner.

"That's right! Well, when I came into Giorgios studio to sing the song, I brought Tina's 'A Private Dancer' album with me ,because, I was deep into it and I loved her phrasing, and I loved the edge that she'd put on her voice, where she was in re-interpreting, her r&b voice into a rock-and-roll direction," said Loggins.

His most unique performance, aside from singing to dolphins? He say's it was a Yacht Rock concert a few weeks back where he performed for Sirius XM radio.

"i just recently performed for a Yacht Rock audience. That was pretty interesting, on a yacht, in New York, with Christopher Cross. They (the crowd) were very, excitable, and they really liked the blast from the past stuff, and that was fun to play for," said Loggins.