Kelly Clarkson postpones opening performances for Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kelly Clarkson announces her opening night performances this weekend at her Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace will be postponed due to issues with her voice.

The talk show host announced the postponement of her July 4 and 5 performances on X, listing concerns over the quality of her voice after rehearsals.

We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and… pic.twitter.com/7D5zqP6xIe — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 5, 2025

Caesar's Palace shared a statement letting customers know that they can request a refund or keep their tickets tickets as they reschedule the performances.

Her residency was scheduled from Friday, July 4 through Saturday, November 15.