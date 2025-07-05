Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kelly Clarkson postpones opening performances for Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kelly Clarkson announces her opening night performances this weekend at her Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace will be postponed due to issues with her voice.

The talk show host announced the postponement of her July 4 and 5 performances on X, listing concerns over the quality of her voice after rehearsals.

Caesar's Palace shared a statement letting customers know that they can request a refund or keep their tickets tickets as they reschedule the performances.

Her residency was scheduled from Friday, July 4 through Saturday, November 15.

