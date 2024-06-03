Keeping your car cool crucial for maintenance in triple-digit temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With temperatures soaring into the triple digits, keeping your car cool is essential, not only for comfort but also for ensuring your vehicle's longevity.

Local auto shop Universal Motorcars is emphasizing the importance of summer maintenance.

“Temperature affects every component in your car. Fluids, fuel, your coolant system, your brake fluid. Everything is affected by it,” said Jose Martinez, General Manager of Universal Motorcars.

Martinez advises having a maintenance schedule, especially during the summer months, to avoid costly repairs.

“Because you have components that now need to be replaced instead of just maintained. You have transmission issues because the fluid is overheating; the engine could be affected dramatically,” he explained.

It's critical to address these issues before they escalate and your car breaks down, Martinez added.

Here are some tips from Universal Motorcars for keeping your car in top shape during the summer.

