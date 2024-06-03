Keeping your car cool crucial for maintenance in triple-digit temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With temperatures soaring into the triple digits, keeping your car cool is essential, not only for comfort but also for ensuring your vehicle's longevity.
Local auto shop Universal Motorcars is emphasizing the importance of summer maintenance.
“Temperature affects every component in your car. Fluids, fuel, your coolant system, your brake fluid. Everything is affected by it,” said Jose Martinez, General Manager of Universal Motorcars.
Martinez advises having a maintenance schedule, especially during the summer months, to avoid costly repairs.
“Because you have components that now need to be replaced instead of just maintained. You have transmission issues because the fluid is overheating; the engine could be affected dramatically,” he explained.
It's critical to address these issues before they escalate and your car breaks down, Martinez added.
Here are some tips from Universal Motorcars for keeping your car in top shape during the summer.
- Have your cooling system checked. When many people hear “cooling system,” they think of the vehicle’s air conditioner. However, this system includes the radiator, thermostat, fan, and other components that keep your engine from overheating. A cooling system check can cost less than $100 and is well worth the investment.
- Consider an A/C system recharge. Many vehicle manufacturers recommend servicing the air conditioner every two years. This service, which may cost $150 to $400, involves recovering old refrigerant, vacuuming the system, and recharging it with new refrigerant. Over time, refrigerant is lost, and if not replenished, the compressor works harder than needed and could fail early.
- Replace worn tires. If your tires have a tread depth of 4/32” or less, replace them before regular exposure to the summer heat. The heat can cause the air in the tire to expand and potentially lead to a blowout.
- Replace worn belts and hoses. A visual inspection of your engine compartment by a certified technician will reveal any worn belts or hoses. Heat is hard on all rubber components and failure of these components while operating the vehicle can be extremely damaging.