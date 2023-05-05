Katherine Landing fuel dock reopening at Lake Mohave

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boaters will once again be able to use the Katherine Landing fuel dock at Lake Mohave.

In a press release, the National Park Service said it has officially reopened.

The dock had been closed since January 19.

"We are really excited about this project," said Julie Drugatz, the Chief of Commercial Services for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. "This partnership continues to enhance the experience for more than one million visitors annually to Katherine Landing."

The park service said personnel have been working with the park's concession staff to replace a system that dated back to the early 1970s.

Rangers said the new system supports services at Katherine Landing by safely supplying both fuel and 47 new transient moorage slips for visitors.