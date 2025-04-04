PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Pahrump man who claims his seven tigers are service animals is speaking out tonight after the big cats were seized by authorities.

After getting out of jail last night, I spoke with Karl Mitchell at his property on Thursday to talk about what happened.

WATCH: Karl Mitchell speaks to Channel 13's joe Moeller after tigers are seized

Karl Mitchell speaks out after tigers are seized, claims they're 'emotional support' tigers

Karl Mitchell and his partner Catherine Griffiths gave me a tour around their Pahrump property.

"We have other cages too but they are all about this size," said Mitchell.

He has large cages where his cats lived before they were seized.

Mitchell's property was raided by authorities and the tigers were taken to an out-of-state sanctuary while the investigation continues. Mitchell was arrested for resisting an officer. He says that was because he wanted to help his partner avoid a medical episode.

On Thursday, I talked to Sheriff Joe McGill who said this was over Mitchell not having the right permits.

Joe Moeller: When I spoke to him [Sheriff Joe McGill] said there was no effort to get the permits needed. What do you say about that?

Mitchell: I will say he is incorrect; I won’t go any further than that but to say that they all know that we are exempt.. the way the laws read, the federal laws read, zoning and planning can't make rules to affect emotional support animals.

This is an issue Channel 13 has covered for years. In 2018, our crew was here reporting on the same issue with Mitchell over a lack of permits.

VIDEO: Watch Darcy Spears' previous reporting on Karl Mitchell's 'emotional support' tigers

Pahrump veteran claims tigers are emotional support animals

Mitchell who says he is a veteran claims the tigers are emotional support animals. He got involved with big cats during his time working in Hollywood years ago.

"Working with the tigers became more of a passion," said Mitchell.

Mitchell tells me he got some of his tigers from a man named Joe Exotic who became famous in the Netflix show "Tiger King." On a post on X, Joe Exotic denies that and says they did not get the tigers from him.

Mitchell also believes that this may be tied to someone in the show and claims the tigers were taken to a sanctuary he has concerns about.

"They belong to the Global Sanctuary of Animals GFAS, that is Carol Baskin," said Mitchell.

I asked him about the eviction that is also happening at his property after the owner passesd away. He says he is appeals the eviction because of a lease to own deal that was made years ago.

Mitchell says he is now working with a lawyer.

Moeller: What is your plan next?

Mitchell: Get them back.

The sheriff says not having the permits for the animals is a misdemeanor offense.

