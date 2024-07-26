Kamala Harris makes gains against Donald Trump in new polls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the announcement that President Joe Biden will not seek reelection, new polls show a dead heat between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A Forbes/HarrisX poll taken between July 22-25 shows that Trump leads Harris by 51% to 49%.

The same poll also included third-party candidates and showed a tie.



Trump Harris Kennedy Stein West 44% 44% 10% 1% 1%

A New York Times/Siena poll taken between July 22-24 shows Trump leading Harris 48% to 47%.

The same poll shows Harris with a lead when third-party candidates are included.



Harris Trump Kennedy Stein West 44% 43% 5% 1% 0%

In Nevada, previous polling taken before Biden's announcement showed Trump with a sizable leadover Harris.