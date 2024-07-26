Kamala Harris makes gains against Donald Trump in new polls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the announcement that President Joe Biden will not seek reelection, new polls show a dead heat between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
A Forbes/HarrisX poll taken between July 22-25 shows that Trump leads Harris by 51% to 49%.
The same poll also included third-party candidates and showed a tie.
|Trump
|Harris
|Kennedy
|Stein
|West
|44%
|44%
|10%
|1%
|1%
A New York Times/Siena poll taken between July 22-24 shows Trump leading Harris 48% to 47%.
The same poll shows Harris with a lead when third-party candidates are included.
|Harris
|Trump
|Kennedy
|Stein
|West
|44%
|43%
|5%
|1%
|0%
In Nevada, previous polling taken before Biden's announcement showed Trump with a sizable leadover Harris.