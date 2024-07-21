Watch Now
Trump leads Harris by 10 in Nevada, maintains leads in 5 other swing states

Former President Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in 6 out of 7 swing states polled recently
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 21, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump leads current Vice President Kamala Harris by 10 points in Nevada and maintains a lead in 5 other swing states polled since July 12.

An InsiderAdvantage poll taken July 15-16 shows Trump leading Harris 50% to 40%. Trump led Biden by 7% in the same poll.

Trump also is ahead in Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin. The only state polled where Harris led Trump was in Virginia.

InsiderAdvantge polls (7/15-16)
FLORIDA
Trump - 49%
Harris - 39%

ARIZONA
Trump - 48%
Harris - 42%

PENNSYLVANIA
Trump - 47%
Harris - 40%

GEORGIA
Trump - 47%
Harris - 37%

NY Times/Siena polls (7/9-16)

PENNSYLVANIA
Trump - 48%
Harris - 47%

PENNSYLVANIA
Trump - 43%
Harris - 42%
Kennedy - 6%
Stein - 2%
West - 0%

VIRGINIA
Harris - 49%
Trump - 44%

VIRGINIA
Harris - 43%
Trump - 39%
Kennedy - 7%
Stein - 1%
West - 0%

