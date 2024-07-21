Trump leads Harris by 10 in Nevada, maintains leads in 5 other swing states

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump leads current Vice President Kamala Harris by 10 points in Nevada and maintains a lead in 5 other swing states polled since July 12.

An InsiderAdvantage poll taken July 15-16 shows Trump leading Harris 50% to 40%. Trump led Biden by 7% in the same poll.

Trump also is ahead in Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin. The only state polled where Harris led Trump was in Virginia.

InsiderAdvantge polls (7/15-16)

FLORIDA

Trump - 49%

Harris - 39%

ARIZONA

Trump - 48%

Harris - 42%

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump - 47%

Harris - 40%

GEORGIA

Trump - 47%

Harris - 37%

NY Times/Siena polls (7/9-16)

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump - 48%

Harris - 47%

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump - 43%

Harris - 42%

Kennedy - 6%

Stein - 2%

West - 0%

VIRGINIA

Harris - 49%

Trump - 44%

VIRGINIA

Harris - 43%

Trump - 39%

Kennedy - 7%

Stein - 1%

West - 0%