Kamala Harris encourages early voting during Las Vegas rally, anticipating tight presidential race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris told a cheering crowd that the race for president will be close and encouraged them to send their mail ballots in early.

And Harris is likely not wrong: In Nevada, at least, the race for the White House was decided by fewer than 3 percentage points statewide in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Harris held her rally at the World Market Center, the same venue that former President Donald Trump used for a rally on Oct. 13. But the venue was configured differently for Harris's rally Sunday, which saw an estimated 7,500 people attend. An estimated 5,000 attended Trump's event.

"And we know this will be a tight race until the very end," Harris said. "And let's level set. We are the underdog. We are the underdog. And we have some hard work ahead. But here's the thing: We like hard work. Hard work is good work. Hard work is good work."

In her 27-minute speech, Harris hit the highlights from her campaign trail stump speech. That includes:



Challenging Trump to a second debate, saying the American people have a right to hear both candidates discuss the issues. "And as you say here in Las Vegas, I'm all in," she said.

Expanding the small business tax credit from $5,000 to $50,000 to spur entrepreneurs.

Building 3 million more homes in America.

Down-payment assistance for first-time homebuyers in the amount of $25,000.

A $6,000 tax credit for parents of newborns.

Eliminating some college degree requirements for federal jobs, and encouraging the private sector to do the same.

"I will always put the middle class and working families first. I come from the middle class and I will never forget where I come from," Harris said.

But Trump's campaign issued a statement before the vice president's visit that criticized her on the economy.

"Kamala Harris' visit back to the Silver State comes as Nevadans are increasingly fed up with Harris' and Democrats' handling of the economy, border, and crime. Nevada families are suffering thanks to Kamlanomics, which is costing the average household nearly $1,200 a month. ... A stop in Nevada does not change the fact that Nevadans feel they are worse off today than they were four years ago and are eager to return to President Trump's policies and his track record of prosperity."

Harris will return to Las Vegas for her ninth Nevada visit on Oct. 10, when she's scheduled to do a town hall with Univision.