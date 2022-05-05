Kailia Posey's death by suicide calls for needs in teen crisis prevention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Recent revelations of "Toddlers and Tiaras" star, Kailia Posey, underscores the need for teen crisis prevention solutions.

The 16-year-old's family confirmed the news on Tuesday to TMZ that she died by suicide.

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health Office of Suicide Prevention says there was a decrease in 2020, but recent trends in Nevada show indicators of an 11 percent increase in suicide deaths for youth under 17, and a 17 percent increase for 18 to 24-year-olds.

Hope Means Nevada, a public education advocacy group that deals with teen crisis prevention, talked about this rising concern.

"The biggest thing for parents, for the community and for teachers is to make sure we are all speaking the same language," said Dr. Sheldon Jacobs who licensed marriage and family therapist for the Hope Means Nevada Board. "To talk about if you're struggling or you need help, there is help out there. It's okay to not be okay, but it's not okay to not reach out for help."

The Office of Suicide Prevention says coping skills, support, and treatment work for most people who have thoughts of suicide.

For resources or help, you can contact Crisis Support Services of Nevada.