JW Marriott, Vitalant hosting blood drive this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are many things to do across the valley this Fourth of July weekend including an event that could help save lives.

JW Marriott Las Vegas and Vitalant are teaming up to host a blood drive on Saturday and Sunday.

According to America's Blood Centers, someone uses blood every two seconds and it's hard to keep the supply up since the organization states only 3% of the population donates blood every year.

It's especially needed during the summer when more people are going on vacation and summer break.

This weekend's drive will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. That's at the Marquis Ballroom at the JW Marriott Las Vegas. That's at 221 North Rampart Drive, off the Summerlin Parkway.

Walk-ins are welcome and encourage. You can also schedule an appointment on Vitalant's website.

Blood drive officials said all donors will receive a voucher for 50% off at the Market Place Buffet and a Vitalant cooler for donating during this drive.