JW Marriott exiting unfinished Las Vegas hotel project formerly known as Fontainebleau

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An unfinished hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip, formerly known Fontainebleau and as The Drew, has been put on pause yet again.

In July it was announced that the property would open as JW Marriott Las Vegas Blvd sometime in 2023.

Construction at the site of the 63-story hotel originally began over a decade ago and has been stalled since 2006.

On Thursday, a Marriott spokesperson told 13 Action News that the company is "exiting the project" after reaching an "amicable settlement" with the hotel’s owner.

No other details were immediately available.

The web page that used to have information about JW Marriott Las Vegas Blvd now reads, "Sorry, we can't find the page you requested."

