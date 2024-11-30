JW Marriot Las Vegas Resort & Spa holds blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The JW Marriot Las Vegas Resort and Spa has partnered with Vitalant, a non-profit blood and healthcare organization, to host a blood drive from Saturday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec.1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is encouraged to participate.

The blood drive is in JW Marriot Las Vegas Resort & Spa's Grand Ballroom.

Donors can schedule an appointment in advance here, and walk-ins are also accepted.

Donors can also make an appointment by calling (877) 25-VITAL or using the Vitalant app.

Donors will receive:

One 50% off voucher to the Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino for lunch, brunch or dinner

Refreshments served at the blood drive.