Watch Now
Local News

Actions

JW Marriot Las Vegas Resort & Spa holds blood drive

Blood donations
Rick Bowmer/AP
Eric Timpson, center, and Thomas Nicolaysen, right, give blood at the American Red Cross Donation Center Monday, March 23, 2020, in Murray, Utah. The U.S. surgeon general on Thursday, March 19, 2020, urged healthy Americans, especially younger ones, to donate blood as supplies dwindle amid the coronavirus outbreak. The industry has counted more than 12,000 blood drives canceled, some immediately and others set for coming months. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Blood donations
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The JW Marriot Las Vegas Resort and Spa has partnered with Vitalant, a non-profit blood and healthcare organization, to host a blood drive from Saturday, Nov. 30, through Sunday, Dec.1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is encouraged to participate.

The blood drive is in JW Marriot Las Vegas Resort & Spa's Grand Ballroom.

Donors can schedule an appointment in advance here, and walk-ins are also accepted.

Donors can also make an appointment by calling (877) 25-VITAL or using the Vitalant app.

Donors will receive:

  • One 50% off voucher to the Market Place Buffet at Rampart Casino for lunch, brunch or dinner
  • Refreshments served at the blood drive.
  • A special $20 Vitalant Rewards gift card redeemable via the Vitalant Donor Rewards store. Plus, automatic entry for a chance to win one of three $10,000 gift cards
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH