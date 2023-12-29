Juveniles cited following fight in Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released more information about a brawl that happened Wednesday night in Downtown Summerlin.

According to police, five juveniles were cited in connection to the incident.

Metro said the crimes the five juveniles were cited with range from disorderly conduct to trespassing.

In an emailed response, Metro said they were called out to the shopping center for a disturbance around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, officers saw 150 juveniles on the property.

Metro said the juveniles engaged in "fights and disorderly conduct."

When additional officers arrived, Metro said the teens started to disperse and leave the area.

The large crowd assembled after an invitation started circulating online inviting people to a "Downtown Summerlin Shutdown" Wednesday around 4 p.m.

KTNV Post on Instagram showing "Downtown Summerlin Shutdown" invite Wednesday, the same day when a fight broke out between juveniles.

Metro could not confirm if the invitation was related to the brawl.

Meantime, many people took to social media to share their distaste about what happened.

"My daughter works there also (at Macy's). It was scary. She was texting me about what was going on. The police and fire department responded quickly. My daughter saw one male teen getting arrested in Macy's. There were lamps broken, tables, mannequins knocked down, etc. Too Crazy," said Susie Heather Tyson on the social media app X.

"My daughter works there and witnessed it all first hand. It was scary for her. They were breaking windows at Macy's, being physical with the cops, driving erratically in the parking lot, and being destructive. Then some hang around taunting police as if they can’t be touched. All for what??!!" Nicole said.

"I was there with my family — seemed like 150 or so just congregating and causing trouble. Police got it handled quick," said Jon Brown on X.

In an email, Downtown Summerlin said they would not be commenting on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation. They referred our questions to Metro.