Juvenile arrested after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" Mohave County school

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly threatening to "shoot up" a Mohave County school.

On Tuesday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office received a report that someone had made a threat on social media.

Deputies located and questioned the juvenile who said he did post the threat on social media but that it was "a dare fro ma friend and that he never had any intentions to commit any act."

The juvenile, who hasn't been identified as of Wednesday afternoon, was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility. He is facing a making a terroristic threat charge, which is a Class 3 felony.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they believe the threat is an isolated incident but they are putting additional security measures and adding law enforcement to schools in the area.