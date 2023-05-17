Justin Jones steps down as Vice Chair of Clark County Commission

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said he is stepping down as Vice Chair of the Clark County Commission.

He released the following statement Wednesday night.

"By stepping down as Vice Chair, I am hopeful that the ongoing and contested legal disputes in the Gypsum Resources litigation will not distract further from the important work of Clark County and the Board. I remain focused on my work as a Clark County Commissioner and the constituents I have been elected to serve." Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones

The Board will appoint a new Vice Chair at an upcoming Board of County Commission meeting.

The Nevada Republican Party had previously released a statement calling for Jones to step down.

This comes after the Nevada State Bar's Office of Bar Counsel opened an investigation into Jones.

A court has previously sanctioned Jones over deleted text messages related to the Blue Diamond Hill development and an ongoing legal dispute with the county. The project has been debated since at least 2016.