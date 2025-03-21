Jury finds Real Water liable for 'poisoning' consumers, awarding $3.8 billion in damages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A jury found Real Water, Inc. liable for product defects and reckless disregard for consumer safety, awarding a total of 3.8 billion in damages.

Real Water was a company linked to giving consumers toxic and chemically contaminated water.

Real Water had facilities in Las Vegas, Henderson and Mesa, Arizona.

"This case was about holding corporations accountable when they knowingly endanger the public," said Robert Eglet, lead trial attorney. "Real Water marketed itself as a healthy product, but in reality, it was poisoning people. This verdict sends a clear message— companies that put profits over people will face the full force of justice."

Robert Eglet of Eglet Law, Will Kemp of Kemp Jones, LLP and Theodore Parker of Parker Nelson Associates secured the verdict.

According to a press release sent to Channel 13, the verdict affects more than 60 victims.

Real Water has officially caused one death.

