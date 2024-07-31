July on track to be hottest month in Las Vegas ever

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — July 2024 is on track to be the hottest month ever in Las Vegas, according to Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce.

If temperatures remain hot through Wednesday, July 2024 will be the hottest month on record regarding average temperature, average high temperature, and average low temperature.

July 2023 held the previous record, breaking a record set in 1937. July 1942 still holds the record for average high temperature.

The records won't be finalized until Thursday when the month ends and the National Weather Service finalizes the numbers.

July saw the hottest-ever temperature recorded when Las Vegas hit 120 degrees.

The city also saw a record number of consecutive days over 115 degrees.