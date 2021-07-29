Judge orders competency evaluation for man who threatened Las Vegas woman on home security video

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Christopher Sumbs was arrested for allegedly saying he wanted to "rape and kill" a woman on a Ring doorbell camera.

The incident happened last week outside a home in downtown Las Vegas.

Sumbs was due in court earlier this month but did not show up after refusing to be transported while in police custody.

Today, Sumbs made his first court appearance.

A Las Vegas judge ordered Sumbs to complete a competency evaluation before next month's court hearing.

In the disturbing video, police say Sumbs was knocking and peeking inside the home before threatening the woman who lives inside.

Police say someone asked him who was he and he said he was looking for the girl in the home because he is "going to rape and kill her."

Sumbs is due back in court on Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

