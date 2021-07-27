Man in viral video saying he wanted to rape/kill Las Vegas woman identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man arrested for saying he wanted to rape and kill a woman on a Ring doorbell camera has been identified.

He is 40-year-old Christopher Sumbs.

He is being held at Clark County Detention Center on one count of aggravated stalking, one count of coercion with force or the threat of force, one count of attempted burglary and one count of making a false statement or obstructing a public officer.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man heard saying he wants to 'rape, kill' woman in Las Vegas home security video

Sumbs is also being held on a warrant out of Los Angeles.

The incident happened on July 21. A man was recorded by a Ring doorbell camera knocking and peering inside of a home. Initially, he can be heard saying “Are you sure?” several times.

WATCH FULL VIDEO -- MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

WATCH FULL | Man heard saying he wants to 'rape, kill' woman in Las Vegas Ring camera

Eventually, he begins to walk away and that’s when someone inside the house asks “Who are you?”

He replies by saying he is looking for the girl in the house because he is going to rape and kill her.

A woman who lives in the home posted the video on social media and it went viral.

The next day, someone contact the police and told them they had seen the man near Clark Avenue and Third Street.

Patrol officers were able to locate the man who looked like the man in the video. The man identified himself as the “Holy Spirit: and refused to answer any other questions.

Police contacted the woman and corroborated the events on the video. She also told them that she believed Sumbs had seen her inside her kitchen through an open window. She told police she was scared and stressed.

His first court appearance in Las Vegas was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but he refused to attend.