Judge in Vegas OK's setting late-July Nevada execution date

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge says prosecutors in Las Vegas can set a date in late July for the first execution in Nevada in 15 years.

But an attorney for the convicted mass murderer who would be put to death promised Monday to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court.

A federal judge also could decide Thursday to block any date for Zane Floyd's lethal injection.

Floyd is fighting not to die. He was convicted in 2000 of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999.

