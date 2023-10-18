Judge grants Robert Telles' request to push trial date to March amid 'discovery issues'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County judge has pushed the trial date for former Public Administrator Robert Telles to March.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the judge granted Telles' request for continuance after acknowledging "significant" issues with the discovery process. Telles, who is representing himself, has previously filed multiple motions, claiming that the attorneys representing Metro have not presented him with any evidence requested and accusing them of misconduct.

This hearing comes after the Nevada Supreme Court shielded slain reporter Jeff German's devices from being reviewed by LVMPD, though Telles says he's not seeking those devices.

Telles also mentioned in the hearing that Gary Modafferi is his new co-counsel.

Judge Leavitt, however, paused any discussion of discovery issues until counsel representing Metro was present. An additional hearing will address those issues on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Telles will be due for a trial readiness check on Jan. 17, 2024.