Judge Bonaventura recuses himself from Henry Ruggs DUI case, hearing rescheduled

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2021. A judge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, delayed a long-awaited hearing in a criminal case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Police say Ruggs was under the influence in November 2021 when his Corvette slammed into Tina Tintor's SUV. The woman and her pet dog, Max, were killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 11:52:32-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III appeared for the first time in DUI Court at Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning.

Judge Bonaventura began the hearing by announcing that he would be recusing himself and that the case would be transferred to Dept. 3, which is presided over by Judge Harmony Letizia.

Bonaventura told the court that he had to step down from the case due to previous comments he had made about the case during his run for re-election. He added that it would "be in everyone's best interest" that he step down.

Ruggs is facing multiple charges for a DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor after Ruggs was reportedly driving under the influence at 127 mph.

Ruggs' DUI court hearing has been rescheduled for next Monday, Feb. 27 in Las Vegas Justice Court Dept. 3.

