Judge allows extension ahead of trial date hearing in Hells Angels highway shooting case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The hearing to set a trial date for several alleged Hells Angels members accused in a shooting on US-95 has been pushed back.

Attorneys for seven alleged Hells Angels members asked a Las Vegas for a continuance on setting a trial date Wednesday morning.

The defendants are accused of being suspects in a highway shooting that authorities said injured rival Vagos motorcycle gang members almost a year ago.

The defendants appeared in court for the first time since Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones dropped racketeering and gang charges against the group on Monday.

The charges were dropped after Judge Jones decided that the indictment did not "specify which of the defendants engaged in which type of criminal activities, and further does not include the specificity of the racketeering crimes."

An attorney representing the members asked the judge for a 10-day extension before a trial date is set to ensure that the racketeering charges are dropped from the indictment.

The indictment would need to be resubmitted before the court proceedings can continue.

The defendants are due back in court on May 15.